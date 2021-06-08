Tiwa Savage, Seyi Shay In War Of Words At A Saloon

Singers Tiwa Savage and Seyi Shay have engaged in a war of words when they met at a saloon recently.

Both singers had the opportunity to let out some steam after years of cold war between them.

This was captured in a video that has gone viral on social media.

Recall that Seyi Shay and Victoria Kimani dissed Tiwa Savage in the cover of Kizz Daniel’s song “F**k you”.

In her lyrics, she said, “You know I’m not Savage, I pay my bills.”

Victoria Kimani, in her part, accused Tiwa of prostitution and blocking her from a show.

When Seyi Shay saw Tiwa Savage at the saloon, she approached her to exchange greetings.

“Don’t come to me and think you can say hi with the dirty and disgusting spirit that you have. You think I have forgotten what you guys did? How many years ago? You and Victoria Kimani. You think I can forget?” Tiwa Savage said.

In response, Seyi fired back, “The only reason why I greeted you is to try and squash all that is going on and to say sorry. I am not going to listen to this because you got your facts wrong.

“Tiwa, how about the things that you have done? You want me to open everything here? I am not like you. I am not going to do that. If you want to start acting up and acting like an “agbaya” right now, carry on.”