Politics

Tinubu Will Be Among Those To Produce Youthful Government – Yahaya Bello

Damola Areo3 hours ago
2
kogi news
Kogi state governor Yahaya Bello Photo: Kogireporters

The Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has hailed a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as he marks his 69th birthday

Bello described Tinubu as a well-respected leader, adding that he will be among those to produce a youthful government in Nigeria.

The Governor said this during an interview with the BBC.

He said: “Our National Leader, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a revered and well-respected leader and mentor who is well respected by all, including me.

“And I know reasons will prevail on him. He will be part of those who will make a youthful government in this country. I believe in his judgment. He is a nice man.”

Governor Bello insisted that young Nigerians are bent on having him contest for the 2023 presidency.

He noted that he hasn’t spent a dime to print a poster but the posters seen in many parts of the country are being sponsored by young Nigerians who believe in his ability to take Nigeria to greater heights.

Tags
Damola Areo3 hours ago
2

Related Articles

Edo Gov. Obaseki Tests Negative For Coronavirus

Court Verdict Ruled Out All Four Petitions Against Us – Obaseki

18 hours ago
Court Revokes Former Niger Governor's Bail

PDP Denies Suspending Babangida Aliyu

1 day ago

Abia Bye-Election: PDP Relishes Victory, Mocks APC

2 days ago
Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu Is A Coward - Deji Adeyanju

Yahaya Bello Not Contesting For 2023 Presidency – Deji Adeyanju

2 days ago
Back to top button