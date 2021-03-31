Tinubu Will Be Among Those To Produce Youthful Government – Yahaya Bello

The Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has hailed a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as he marks his 69th birthday

Bello described Tinubu as a well-respected leader, adding that he will be among those to produce a youthful government in Nigeria.

The Governor said this during an interview with the BBC.

He said: “Our National Leader, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a revered and well-respected leader and mentor who is well respected by all, including me.

“And I know reasons will prevail on him. He will be part of those who will make a youthful government in this country. I believe in his judgment. He is a nice man.”

Governor Bello insisted that young Nigerians are bent on having him contest for the 2023 presidency.

He noted that he hasn’t spent a dime to print a poster but the posters seen in many parts of the country are being sponsored by young Nigerians who believe in his ability to take Nigeria to greater heights.