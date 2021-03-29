Tinubu Tasks Nigerians On National Unity, Tolerance

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has tasked Nigerians on national unity so as to ensure prosperity of the country.

Tinubu said this when he visited the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado-Bayero.

The former Governor of Lagos State advised Nigerians to exhibit tolerance regardless of tribe or religion.

“Lagos and Kano States are known for their cosmopolitan and tolerant nature, this is the way to go.

“My visit today is a clear testimony that people can work together to make positive change possible regardless of tribe and religion, ,” he said.

Earlier, Ado-Bayero stated that Tinubu’s choice of Kano to celebrate his birthday was a testimony of his love and quest for a united country.

The emir pledged to work towards promoting and strengthening Nigeria’s unity and development.

“As Nigerians, we need to play our roles to keep the nation together, we have to make Nigeria great.

“Political leaders have tremendous roles to play, as traditional rulers, they have our support,” he said.