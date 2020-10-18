Tinubu Speaks On Sponsoring #EndSARS Protesters

APC chieftain Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has denied claims linking him as the sponsor of the EndSARS protests across Nigeria.

Tinubu who spoke through his aide, Tunde Rahman, said that he couldn’t sponsor such a protest that will disrupt the economy of Lagos State which he once governed.

He also said that him being targeted by the protests is an indication that he has nothing to do with it.

“There is a need to set the facts and record straight for fear that such a fake story may be taken on its face value by some unwary and gullible persons,” he said.

“Asiwaju Tinubu could not have sponsored the #EndSARS protest that has blocked one of the main entries into and out of Lagos and one of the economic arteries of the Lagos State Government. He could also not have sponsored such a protest where he too has been labeled a target by the organizers.”

“Secondly, whereas Asiwaju Tinubu believes in the right of Nigerians to freedom of expression, assembly, and protest where and when necessary, he has always canvassed the need for people to explore peaceful channels to ventilate their views and demands”

“He believes the #EndSARS protesters have made their demands, which the Federal Government is studying. Like most Nigerians, Asiwaju believes that SARS’ brutality and untoward conduct against innocent youths and other Nigerians have gone on for too long and that security outfit ought to be disbanded as demanded by the protesters.”

“It is therefore the height of illogicality to ascribe the sponsorship of the protest to Asiwaju.” he stated.