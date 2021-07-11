Tinubu Presidency Will Be A Disaster – Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Ayodele, has warned an Asiwaju Bola Tinubu presidency will be a disaster.

This is as he warned the All Progressives Congress chieftain against contesting the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking during the launch of the 2021 edition of his annual book “Warning to the Nations,” Ayodele said the APC won’t give Tinubu its presidential ticket.

Ayodele said: “Tinubu handling this country is another disaster, I repeat again, I stand as a prophet of God, not a politician, Tinubu going for president even mistakenly is a disaster to this generation and the next.

“The best thing for him is to keep off from politics now and watch his health, otherwise, Tinubu will be a disgrace to his family; he can not be the president of Nigeria.

“APC will not hand over to him because he has a problem with APC members and he is one of the party’s problems, I’m talking as a prophet.”