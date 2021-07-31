Tinubu Not Dead, Hospitalised – Aide

Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is not dead nor hospitalised.

His Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Tunde Rahman said this in a statement on Saturday.

According to him, the reports that Tinubu is dead or hospitalised is wrong just as previous ones have always been.

The statement read, “His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is fine. He is hale and hearty. He is not in any hospital. He has no medical problem that would require hospitalisation.

“Yes, he is out of the country at the moment. He will be back shortly. Anytime he travels out of the country, the next thing some mischievous people would say is he is sick, hospitalized or has died.

“It is shameful that perpetrators of this evil are not deterred by the fact that each time this fake news has been propagated, they have been proven wrong.

“Who really is afraid of Asiwaju Tinubu? Those wishing Asiwaju Tinubu evil or dead should be careful. They should know the matter of life and death is in the hand of only God Almighty.”