Tinubu May Lose Control Of Lagos – Apostle Okikijesu

Apostle Paul Okikijesu of the Christ Apostolic Miracle Ministry has said that APC Chieftain Asiwaju Bola Tinubu may lose control of Lagos.

According to him, there are many people seeking the downfall of the former governor of Lagos.

He also shared a revelation concerning Tinubu, saying people are currently investigating him.

“Those who put Nigeria in pitch darkness will be punished and disgraced, says the Lord God of hosts,” he warned.

“Thus says the Lord: Bola Tinubu may lose the control of Lagos. People are investigating and seeking the downfall of Tinubu.

“Thus says the Lord: People are currently investigating him, and they are seeking his downfall. The people that are jointly controlling the government together said, ‘Instead of him to climb the ladder, we will pull him down from the ladder.”