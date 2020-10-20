Tinubu Is Being Blackmailed To Stop #EndSARS Protests – Deji Adeyanju

Political activist, Deji Adeyanju has said that APC chieftain, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is being threatened to stop the EndSARS protests.
Concise News learnt that the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, accued Tinubu of sponsoring the EndSARS protests.
This was denied by the APC chieftain in a statement issued by his spokesman, Tunde Rahman.
Reacting to the allegation, Adeyanju said that it is a blackmail to force the former Lagos State governor to stop celenrities from supporting the protests.
Adeyanju wrote: “After blackmailing him that he’s the one sponsoring it, they are now mounting pressure on Tinubu to start calling artists in Lagos to stop going to the #EndSARS protest.”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.