Tinubu Is Being Blackmailed To Stop #EndSARS Protests – Deji Adeyanju

Political activist, Deji Adeyanju has said that APC chieftain, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is being threatened to stop the EndSARS protests.

Concise News learnt that the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, accued Tinubu of sponsoring the EndSARS protests.

This was denied by the APC chieftain in a statement issued by his spokesman, Tunde Rahman.

Reacting to the allegation, Adeyanju said that it is a blackmail to force the former Lagos State governor to stop celenrities from supporting the protests.

Adeyanju wrote: “After blackmailing him that he’s the one sponsoring it, they are now mounting pressure on Tinubu to start calling artists in Lagos to stop going to the #EndSARS protest.”