Tinubu Dissociates Self From Lekki Toll Gate Shooting

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has said dissociated himself from the Lekki toll gate shooting that occurred on Tuesday night.

Tinubu who spoke in a phone interview with Channels Television said that he can never be part of any carnage.

He also denied allegations linking him with the ownership of the toll gate.

Criticizing the soldiers who allegedly attacked the EndSARS protesters, Tinubu said, “Why will they use live bullets?

“I will never, never be part of any carnage. I will never be part of that.”

Tinubu also denied having any investment in the Lekki Concession Company, the firm which manages the tollgate.

“I have no dime, no kobo investment in the tollgate,” he said.

Continuing, the APC chieftain said, “We are about 13 to 14 days into the protests now. Before now, I was being accused and reported to the Presidency that I was behind the protests, that I was a sponsor of the protests.”

Tinubu said he refuted the allegations and “appealed to the youths” and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to respond to the demands of the protesters.

“That was why he (Sanwo-Olu) set up the Judicial Commission of Inquiry. The governor has gone to the home of one of the victims to appeal to them.

“He has put N200m together as part of restitution and compensation for those attacked.”