Tinubu Dissociates Self From Bags Of Rice In Northern States

The National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has dissociated himself from the distribution of bags of ‘Jagaba rice’ in some northern states.

He denied having anything to do with it in a statement by his media aide, Mr Tunde Rahman, in Lagos.

A viral video had shown some women carrying bags of rice with images depicting the face of the APC leader with the label ‘Jagaba Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’.

The label corrupts Tinubu’s Borgu chieftaincy title of Jagaban, spelling it as Jagaba.

“We have seen the images being circulated of bags of rice depicting Asiwaju’s face being distributed across parts of the North,” Rahman said.

He said the former governor of Lagos was not responsible for this initiative.

Tinubu, however, commended the efforts of the various groups for their benevolence.

“I am not responsible for this initiative but l commend the efforts of the various volunteer groups responsible for this benign