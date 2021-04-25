Timo Werner Reveals Amount Of Goals He Wants To Score Per Game

Timo Werner has said he wants to pick his goal scoring form gradually starting with one goal at a time before he doubles his scoring ability.

Werner’s goal was what separated Chelsea and West Ham on Saturday, helping the London side with their chase of a Champions League spot.

The German has been struggling with form since he moved from RB Leipzig in the German Bundesliga.

“I think the second chance, I should have scored,” he told Sky Sports after the match.

“But I think I have to come back slowly with one goal enough. When I score twice today, it might be too much for the beginning. No, joking.

“The confidence was there, I feel it in my legs when I have the ball at my feet that I have confidence.

“Yeah in the moment – this season it’s not only confidence, sometimes it’s also luck.

“Maybe last year, I hit the ball with my feet and always, it would go in, this year is different but I’m happy that I scored the first.

“The second chance like this will also go in the next few weeks and months.”