Thugs Invade Abuja Industrial Estate, Loot Warehouses

Hundreds of hoodlums, on Sunday, invaded the Idu Industrial Layout in Abuja, raiding several warehouses.
Our correspondent, who witnessed the looting, reported that the thugs made away with bags of rice, cartons of tin tomatoes, cereals, milk, bails of Ankara materials, and other items.
It was observed that despite the presence of policemen, the defiant mob continued to plunder warehouses.
The hoodlums were seen loading tricycles and motorcycles with the stolen goods as policemen fired teargas.
The PUNCH
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.