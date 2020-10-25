Thugs Invade Abuja Industrial Estate, Loot Warehouses

Hundreds of hoodlums, on Sunday, invaded the Idu Industrial Layout in Abuja, raiding several warehouses.

Our correspondent, who witnessed the looting, reported that the thugs made away with bags of rice, cartons of tin tomatoes, cereals, milk, bails of Ankara materials, and other items.

It was observed that despite the presence of policemen, the defiant mob continued to plunder warehouses.

The hoodlums were seen loading tricycles and motorcycles with the stolen goods as policemen fired teargas.

The PUNCH