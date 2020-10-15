Thugs Converge Against EndSARS Protesters In Lagos (VIDEO)

The EndSARS protesters in Lagos may have their demonstrations disrupted by some thugs who have been spotted converging with dangerous weapons.
The thugs as seen in the video below are gathering at the front of the Lagos State Government Secretariat in Alausa Ikeja.
Concise News learnt that the Abuja part of the EndSARS protest was disrupted by thugs who damaged cars and chased away the protesters.
The protesters are demanding an end to police brutality.
Their protests have forced the Nigerian Police Force to disband the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS.
Watch the video below.
Nigeria has failed us as a country . Happening right now at #AlausaProtest . @jidesanwoolu has failed us #EndSWAT #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/bCsZw4PZlU
— #ENDSARS (@Teekay0fLagos) October 15, 2020
@jidesanwooluThis is happening live at Alausa,Lagos….The luxurious bus u are seeing in this video belongs to Lagos State govt,the bus just brought Hired Armed thugs to attack Peaceful&harmless protesters, it's happening live,if anything happens to anyone ,hold LASG responsible pic.twitter.com/BhND3di1Jn
— Injury to one is an injury to ALL (@Mueezbayo1) October 15, 2020
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.