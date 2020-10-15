Thugs Converge Against EndSARS Protesters In Lagos (VIDEO)

The EndSARS protesters in Lagos may have their demonstrations disrupted by some thugs who have been spotted converging with dangerous weapons.

The thugs as seen in the video below are gathering at the front of the Lagos State Government Secretariat in Alausa Ikeja.

Concise News learnt that the Abuja part of the EndSARS protest was disrupted by thugs who damaged cars and chased away the protesters.

The protesters are demanding an end to police brutality.

Their protests have forced the Nigerian Police Force to disband the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS.

Watch the video below.