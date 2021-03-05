Throwback Video Of Cuomo Bashing Trump Over Sexual Assault Victims

A throwback video has resurfaced showing embattled New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo berating the Trump Administration for poorly handling women who came forward to report cases of sexual harrasment and sexual assault.

The video comes after Gov. Cuomo choked up on Wednesday, March 3 as he addressed sexual harassment claims made against him and resisted calls for his resignation.

The governor addressed the mounting accusations for the first time during a remote briefing from the State Capitol, apologizing for acting “in a way that made people feel uncomfortable” and saying he “never touched anyone inappropriately.”

He has been accused by three former staffers of sexual assault and sexual harrasment. Read HERE

In the resurfaced video which comes as #cuomomustgo trends on Twitter, Cuomo can be heard saying the Trump Administration has no remorse for #meToo survivors and place impossible expectations on survivors of sexual assault who come forward to expose their attackers.

As at press time, a lot of US politicians inculding Democrats are calling for his immediate resignation.

“Reminder: Apologizing does not remove the toxic behavior or harm caused by yourself or your administration,” tweeted Sen. Alessandra Biaggi (D-Bronx), one of the first of Cuomo’s fellow Democrats in the state to call on him to resign.

“I’m upset that my governor would think that he can erase his abusive behavior by saying I’m sorry.”

Watch the throwback video below.