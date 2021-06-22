Those Waiting For Nigeria To Break Up Will Be Disappointed – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said those waiting for Nigeria to break up so they can pick up the pieces will be solely disappointed.

He said this while addressing a crowd of youths and APC party chieftains at the International Conference Centre in the nation’s capital.

The VP, however, expressed the believe that the youths present at the event will prevent Nigeria from breaking up.

“In the area of disruption and disruptive innovation, the principle that we are stronger together than in little part is a sound principle and it is my respectful view that those who advocate the breaking up of the country are terribly wrong,” Osinbajo said.

He added, “Our size is crucial for geopolitical and economic relevance. Our people will be better served by a large populous and diverse country. As with all big and diverse countries, our business is to make this union work; it is to give everybody a sense of belonging.

“All of those waiting on the sidelines, hoping that this big country called Nigeria will break up into bits so that they can pick up the pieces, will be very sorely disappointed and I am very sure that those of you who are seated here today will prevent that from happening.”