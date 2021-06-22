Headline

Those Waiting For Nigeria To Break Up Will Be Disappointed – Osinbajo

Anthony Adeniyi5 hours ago
4

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said those waiting for Nigeria to break up so they can pick up the pieces will be solely disappointed.

He said this while addressing a crowd of youths and APC party chieftains at the International Conference Centre in the nation’s capital.

The VP, however, expressed the believe that the youths present at the event will prevent Nigeria from breaking up.

“In the area of disruption and disruptive innovation, the principle that we are stronger together than in little part is a sound principle and it is my respectful view that those who advocate the breaking up of the country are terribly wrong,” Osinbajo said.

He added, “Our size is crucial for geopolitical and economic relevance. Our people will be better served by a large populous and diverse country. As with all big and diverse countries, our business is to make this union work; it is to give everybody a sense of belonging.

“All of those waiting on the sidelines, hoping that this big country called Nigeria will break up into bits so that they can pick up the pieces, will be very sorely disappointed and I am very sure that those of you who are seated here today will prevent that from happening.”

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi5 hours ago
4

Related Articles

COVID-19: Provide Relief for Poor Nigerians, Senate President Tells Buhari

APC Will Suffer Challenges When Buhari Leaves – Lawan

3 hours ago

Pope Francis To Help Nigeria Fight Insecurity

3 hours ago
INEC Speaks On Missing Ad-hoc Staff In Kogi

INEC Expresses Fears Over Insecurity In Nigeria

5 hours ago
FG Denies Planning To Give $100m Abacha Loot To Gov. Bagudu

Bagudu Canvasses Support For Security Agencies

6 hours ago
Back to top button