Those Sponsoring Bandits Pushed Jonathan Out Of Power – Mailafia

Thee former Governor of the Central Bank, Dr Obadaiah Mailafia has said that the bandits terrorising Nigerians are sponsored by those who pushed ex-president Goodluck Jonathan out of power.

He said the bandits were brought into Nigeria prior to the 2015 election because they thought there would be war.

Mailafia said this during an interview with The PUNCH on Thursday.

He said, “During the 2015 elections they brought in thousands of foreigners into this country, armed them because it was a case of if Goodluck Jonathan doesn’t surrender, there will be war. They were ready for civil war; they were not ready for peace.

“Of course, Jonathan handed over to them and then they turned their backs on the hoodlums and the hoodlums said ‘look, you brought us here and we are still here’.”