Those Calling For South-West Secession Frustrated – Fayemi

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has said those calling for the secession of South-West from Nigeria are doing so out of frustration.

Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, a self-acclaimed Yoruba activist, had last week declared the Yoruba as a separate nation and demanded the secession of the south-west states from Nigeria.

Fayemi who expressed his view on the matter in an interview with Arise Television on Tuesday, said irrational responses are expected when the society is agitated.

“Frankly, when you have stress and laxity in society, you’re bound to find a whole range of responses. Some rational, some irrational, some that speaks to the fears that people, some opportunistic and harebrained. There’s no question that some of the reactions we’ve seen will fall into all of those categories,” he said.

He expressed the belief that Nigeria will triumph over the challenges it is currently facing.

“I have gone on record to say that I have unfailing optimism that in spite of all our challenges, this country will triumph and we’ll survive current challenges. We as leaders must focus on the goal of protecting lives and property, and focus on safety and security as the primary responsibility that we have,” he said.

“The people who are talking about secession frankly, some of them are doing it out of frustration. I don’t think that’s the solution to the Nigerian predicament right now.

“In matters of economic development, we may need to begin to look at other ways of managing diversity and difference in our country and that devolution of power is an idea whose time has come.”