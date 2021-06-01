Those Attacking My Administration Will Be Shocked – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said those attacking government facilities in order to make his administration fail will have the shock of their lives.

Buhari said this on Twitter after a meeting with the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Mahmood Yakubu, at the State House on Tuesday.

INEC, police formations and prisons have been under attack in recent weeks.

Sharing on Twitter, Buhari said, “I receive daily security reports on the attacks on critical national infrastructure, and it is very clear that those behind them want this administration to fail. Whoever wants the destruction of the system will soon have the shock of their lives. We’ve given them enough time.

“I received a briefing today from the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on the series of attacks on their facilities nationwide. These attacks are totally unacceptable, and we will not allow those behind them to achieve their evil objectives.

“I have assured INEC that we will make available to them everything they need to operate efficiently, so that no one will say we don’t want to go, or that we want a third term. There will be no excuse for failure. We will meet all of INEC’s demands.”