Those Attacking Mbaka In Presidency Are Ingrates – Galadima

Damola Areo6 hours ago
2023 Presidency: Buba Galadima Cautions Tinubu Over Buhari
Buba Galadima

A one-time leader of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change, CPC, Buba Galadima, has reacted to the attack on Father Ejike Mbaka by the Presidency.

The Presidency attacked Mbaka after the cleric, a former supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari, called for the resignation of the President over the rising insecurity in Nigeria.

The Presidency insinuated that Mbaka’s call is as a result of his failure to secure contracts from the President.

However, Galadima, in a chat with DAILY POST said: “First time one needs to hear about the truth is when friends part ways and those attacking Mbaka from the side of the government should be faulted.

“Where were they when Mbaka was campaigning for the President? What was their public contribution to the success of the President more than Mbaka?

“So Mbaka should have the freedom to speak his mind when things are not going the way he presumes they should go. This is a democracy, and it’s his personal opinion; it was his subjective opinion to campaign and work for Gen Buhari to become President and everybody was hailing him then; these people were never there.

“So, today, because they have surrounded Buhari and he doesn’t know what is happening around him, they are attacking Mbaka.

“They are a bunch of ingrates biting the hand that fed them.”

