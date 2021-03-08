This is Lowest Point Of My Career – Klopp On Liverpool Sixth Straight Home Loss

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has said the current form the club is in now is the lowest of his career as a manager.

Liverpool suffered a sixth straight home defeat when it lost 1-0 to Fulham on Sunday.

A goal by Mario Lemina ensured the visitors walk home with all three points.

“My boys wanted it. Believe me, they want to win games. I see how much it hurts. It’s easy to judge it that way because Fulham won, so you say they wanted it more.

“But I don’t think that’s the problem. I don’t have to stand here and say we’re fighting for this or that,” Klopp said.

When asked if it was one of the lowest points in his managerial reign, he replied: “I would wish to say no but yes it is.

“That’s not a problem. I don’t always have to have the best times. This team is an extreme team. We were extremely successful and now we have an extreme situation as well but we will fight through.”