Third Wave: Sanwo-Olu Alerts Lagosians On COVID-19

Governor Sanwo-Olu provides update on the state of coronavirus in Lagos state (image courtesy: Lagos Govt)

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State State has urged citizens of the state to be on alert amid the third wave of COVID-19.

Sanwo-Olu gave the advice while presenting flags to candidates of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the forthcoming Local Government Elections on July 24, 2021.

This is as the federal government placed the state and six others in a list of states that should be on red alert.

He said, “We are monitoring the positivity rate; we are doing two things, we don’t want to unnecessarily scare people and at the same time, ensure that we are very proactive.

“On a daily basis, we are checking the rate of positivity and we are managing it. But that having been said, everybody is expected to act responsibly, to protect themselves and their families. And that is why as a responsible government, we tell our people the truth and being transparent.

“Where we are now; we are communicating efficiently to our citizens, please where you do not need to gather, please don’t gather. Where you cannot avoid unnecessary non-COVID-19 compliance, don’t go there.

“If you want to go out please wear your face mask, please adhere strictly to protocol.

COVID-19: Osun alerts residents of Delta variant
“We are doing everything to ensure that we flatten the curve.

“We have open isolation centers and the Federal Government has assured us that by the end of August, we are going to get another batch of vaccine and we will start rolling out the vaccination exercise again.”

