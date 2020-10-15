Things Will Fall Apart – Femi Fani-Kayode As EndSARS Protesters Get Attacked

Former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode has spoken against the attack suffered by EndSARS protesters in Abuja on Wednesday.

The protesters were attacked by some youths brandishing dangerous weapons with which they used in destroying the cars the protesters brought.

Reacting to the attack, Femi Fani-Kayode said that things will fall apart if the matter is not handled with seriousness.

“10 people murdered in the last few days during the #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria protests,” he tweeted.

“Armed thugs sent out to disrupt the protests in Abuja yet the protests are growing.

“If this matter is not handled with the urgency and seriousness it deserves, things will fall apart,” he said.