Things To Expect As BBNaija Kicks Off Saturday

The start date for the Season 6 of the popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, also known as BBNaija has been announced by the organisers.

The show will kick off on July 24 during which housemates will be unveiled to fans.

Here are things fans of the show should expect.

1. Unlike previous seasons, this year there would be double launch shows- the First launch show on Saturday, 24 July, followed by a second on Sunday, 25 July.

2. Viewers in the UK for the first time ever can now watch BBNaija live on Showmax rather than youtube.

3. Unlike previous seasons, there would be no SMS voting for season 6 housemates. Voting will be done only on BBNaija sites and MyDStv and MYGOtv apps.

4. Season 6 will run for a period of 10-weeks as viewers watch housemates compete for the grand prize.

5. The grand prize for Season 6 winner is N90million worth of prizes, which is the biggest reality TV show reward on the continent.

Meanwhile, It is not clear how many housemates will be in the BBNaija house this season but the organisers have assured viewers that this year will be filled with more twists and surprises.