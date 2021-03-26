Thierry Henry To Leave Social Media Over Bullying

Arsenal football legend, Thierry Henry has announced that he is leaving social media.

Giving reasons, the former French international blamed the bullying experienced on the various social media platforms.

Calling for accountability, Henry wrote: “Hi Guys.

“From tomorrow morning I will be removing myself from social media until the people in power are able to regulate their platforms with the same vigour and ferocity that they currently do when you infringe copyright.

“The sheer volume of racism, bullying and resulting mental torture to individuals is too toxic to ignore. There HAS to be some accountability.

“It is far too easy to create an account, use it to bully and harass without consequence and still remain anonymous.

“Until this changes, I will be disabling my accounts across all social platforms. I’m hoping this happens soon.”