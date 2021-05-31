Sports

Thierry Henry Gets New Role

Thierry Henry has rejoined Roberto Martinez’s Belgium coaching staff ahead of the European Championship in June.

According to the former Arsenal and Barcelona striker, he and the national team had “unfinished business.”

Henry was an assistant coach for Belgium from 2016 to 2018 and he was with the squad for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, when the Red Devils reached the semi-finals.

He then took the coaching job at Monaco, before moving to Major League Soccer team, CF Montreal, where he stepped down in February for personal reasons.

“We are delighted that Thierry can join us for the Euros.

“His tournament experience and international football know-how is great added value to our staff.

“Thierry knows almost every player and staff member and it feels only natural that we can carry on the story started in the qualifying campaign for the 2018 World Cup and its bronze-medal conclusion,” a statement quoted Martinez as saying.

