Thierry Henry Calls Man City Manager Guardiola A Freak

Damola Areo6 hours ago
Henry
Arsenal Thierry Henry (photo credit: SkySport)

Arsenal legend, Thierry Henry, has labelled Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, as a ‘freak’ tactically.

According to Henry, the Spaniard is a master of tactics because he sees a lot during matches.

The Frenchman said this ahead of Man City’s Premier League clash with Southampton on Wednesday.

Henry played under Guardiola during their time together at La Liga giants, Barcelona.

The former striker won the treble with Guardiola’s Barcelona in 2009, including the UEFA Champions League, LaLiga title and the Club World Cup in the 2009/2010 campaign.

“Whenever I see a coach, I always speak to them. Obviously, I speak to Pep [Guardiola], and I speak to Arsene [Wenger] whenever I can reach him,” Henry told FourFourTwo.

“We speak because when I was a player, and he was a coach, I was chewing his ear out. Now, as a coach, I want to know things. Arsene triggered my brain – I needed that at the time.

“Pep was a master of tactics. He can see so much that sometimes it might be a problem for him because he sees a lot and he wants to change things a lot! Tactically, he’s a freak. The stuff I learned from him was incredible.”

