Thibaut Cortois Blames Real Madrid For Loss To Cádiz

Real Madrid goalkeeper, Thibaut Cortois has blamed his side for their 1-0 loss to newly promoted La Liga side, Cádiz.

Cortois said that his side failed to perform well and score despite manager Zinedine Zidane making some changes.

Cádiz defeated Real Madrid at the Alfredo Di Stéfano, thanks to a goal scored by Anthony Lozano in the 16th minute of the encounter.

“Of our five games, we’ve kept clean sheets in three. We didn’t perform today, and if you’re not at the races it affects things right from the defence to the attack and throughout the team in general,” Courtois said as quoted by Real Madrid’s official website after the game.

He added: “The gaffer made changes at the break and we were better in the second half, but we failed to score because they’re a very well-organised side who defend very well. It’s really tough when you go behind to teams like that.”