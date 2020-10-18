They Will Disgrace You – Asari Dokubo Tells Goodluck Jonathan On 2023 Presidency

Former Niger Delta warlord, Asari Dokubo has told ex-president Goodluck Jonathan not to think that he will be handed the 2023 presidency.

In a video he shared on Facebook, Asari Dokubo said that the ex-president will be disgraced and dumped after the current administration is done using him.

He also spoke against the EndSARS protests across the country which are a call for an end to police brutality and bad governance.

He said: “Goodluck Jonathan is now fooling himself running around to Aso Rock thinking that they are going to give him the presidency come 2023.

“They are not going to give you (Jonathan) anything. They will disgrace you and take away that small respect that you have and throw you in the trash can. But we are watching, let them prove us wrong and let us see.”

On the ongoing nationwide protest, he said: “There is nothing to restructure or remodel about Nigeria. Instead of wasting our (Niger Deltans) time in cooporating with the Yorubas and Ibos in ENDSARS or restructuring protests, the only solution as Niger Delta people is to team together with the Ogonis and the Ibos and Efiks and reinvent Biafra because nobody can oppress the Ijaw man in Biafra.

“What we need to do is to seek ye first the political kingdom and every other thing will be added to you because you will control and hold your oil.

“Anything else is not going to work unless we stand up and fight for Biafra. Anybody talking about restructuring, Niger Delta republic or an Ibo Biafra is an enemy of our people because biafra most surely come whether you like it or not.”