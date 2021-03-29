They Called Me Crazy – Dani Alves Opens Up On Barcelona Exit

Dani Alves has opened up on why he left Barcelona for Juventus, saying he was called crazy during his time at the Spanish club.

Alves who now plays for Sao Paolo said he lost faith in the Barcelona hierarchy at the time for not being open on their plans to sell him.

In a Question and Answer with his 31.7million followers on Instagram, Alves explained the reason for his departure, with his comments reported by Marca.

“I did not believe in the leaders who were in charge in that moment,” Alves said.

“Later, it was proven that I was right. As I was the first person who said it, they called me crazy, but, as always…I am a good crazy!’

Meanwhile, Barcelona’s hierarchy has been criticised recently for lack of investment in a squad that has not won the Champions League since 2015 and has seen some important players, most recently Luis Suarez, leave the club for rivals Atletico Madrid.

Suarez’s departure from Barcelona angered Captain Lionel Messi and partly led the Argentine to sensationally hand in a transfer request after a summer in which the Catalan club was disgraced 8-2 by Bayern Munich in the Champions League last season.