Headline

There’s Security Situation In South-East, South-South – IGP

Damola Areo26 mins ago
0
DIG Usman Alkali Baba

The Acting Inspector- General of Police (I-G), Mr Usman Baba says there is critical security situation in the South-East and South-South geopolitical zones of the country.

Baba disclosed this on Friday in Abuja at the opening of a meeting with police strategic commanders in the zones.

He said the meeting was aimed at discussing security issues affecting the two regions of the country in order to resolve them.

According to Baba, after the meeting, the commanders will go back to their zones to implement outcome of the meeting.

The I-G said the challenges would require the force to rejig its operational strategies to ensure that the issues were nip in the bud immediately.

“It is not like we do not have problems in other geopolitical zones of the country, but we have to address them one after the other.’’

He said calling a larger meeting of all Commissioners of Police and other senior officers would not be right at the moment because of COVID-19 protocols. (NAN)

Tags
Damola Areo26 mins ago
0

Related Articles

Boko Haram: Change Of Security Chiefs Won't Guarantee Victory, Presidency Tells CAN

No Govt Loves To See Its Citizens Killed – Femi Adesina

3 hours ago

Army Confirms Killing Of 11 Personnel In Benue

6 hours ago

Why I Chose To Be Treated At A Nigerian Hospital – Aisha Buhari

7 hours ago
Zamfara Commissioner Urges Governor To Join APC

Matawalle: Protests Against Buhari’s Medical Vacation Is An Attack On The North

7 hours ago
Back to top button