There’s Evidence PDP Won 2019 Election – Gov Bala Mohammed

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has said that there is evidence that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, won the 2019 presidential election.

Bala Mohammed said this when he appeared on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

He said there must have been errors on the part of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

He said there is a general believe in the PDP and among Nigerians that Atiku Abubakar who carried the party’s flag in 2019 won the election.

He said, “The general impression within the party and within the country is that we actually won the election and that we lost to a lot of fraud, to a lot of manipulations that was perpetrated by either the electoral umpire or by the security operatives.

“We do not want to be the whipping boys, we have looked inward to see what had prevented us from winning the election. We have a lot of evidence, which we tendered but was not accepted. The issue now is that we know we are all Nigerians. We know the nook and cranny of Nigeria. We know what happened in 2019.

“We are not only looking at the other side and playing the blame game that is the fault of this present administration. We are also critical with ourselves, where we have some gaps, loopholes and inadequacies.

“We are not only looking at the other side, but we are also looking at ourselves, looking at our internal politics, and giving a level playing field for the youths and women who are a majority in terms of demographics and in terms of interest.

“And of course, making sure that the electoral umpire, the INEC that is now instituting some reforms will also become impartial.”