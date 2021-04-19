There Won’t Be 2023 Elections If Insecurity Persists – Ex-DSS Boss, Ejiofor

Former Director of the Department of State Service, Mike Ejiofor, has said there may be no general election in 2023 if insecurity persists.

Ejiofor said there will be anarchy in Nigeria with the way the country is going along with insecurity.

He said this on Monday when he appeared on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme.

He said, “If we don’t get these things right before 2023 elections, if we don’t get these things sorted out the various security challenges in the various geopolitical zones, I can assure you that there won’t be elections.

“There will be a crisis in this country, there will be anarchy. We need to sort out this thing before 2023.

“Let us talk about this country before talking about elections. If we continue like this, there won’t be elections in 2023 because of series of agitations.”