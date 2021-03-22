There Will Be Massive Protest In Nigeria – Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical spiritual church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has said that he foresees a massive protest in Nigeria.

Ayodele said the protest will be as a result of the inability of government to tackle insecurity.

He also said he foresees a food scarcity which will be very serious.

‘’Nigeria is going to be in a bad shape economically if the Government doesn’t take insecurity and killings seriously, I am seeing food scarcity, it will be very serious.

“As a result of this, I am seeing a massive protest that will shut Nigeria, it will be so severe that nobody will be able to go out for their day to day activities, the government will be shut down, I see a crisis because there will be hardship that will affect every sector,” he said.