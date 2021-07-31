There Should Big Daddy Naija Too – Yemi Solade

Veteran Nollywood actor, Yemi Solade has said there should be a version of Big Brother Naija for grown folks titled Big Daddy Naija.

According to him, such a show will enable stars like himself to showcase who they truly are to the world.

Yemi Solade who spoke in a live Instagram chat stated that actors like himself and others could be part of such a show which he advocated for.

He said, “Big Daddy Naija would be a great idea. You will see us in our real elements. You will see some of us that are introverts, extroverts, sapiosexuals and ambiverts. You will also see those of us that are homemakers who can cook, and those of us that are loud. The same way, you will see those of us that love music and fashion. Some of us don’t have business acumen; that is why we are artistes. All we do is come out and showcase our talents, and we are appreciated. The likes of Bob Manuel, Zack Orji, Antar Laniyan, Kunle Bamtefa and Ayo Mogaji can be part of it. Nigeria has produced great talents. Join me in the movement; let us create Big Daddy Nigeria. I want to be a housemate. I want to see my colleagues, the old ones. Let us do something different from what we are used to on the screen.”