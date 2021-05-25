There Are Plots To Move Capital From Abuja, Buhari To Lose Power Apostle Okikijesu

Apostle Paul Okikijesu of the Christ Apostolic Miracle Ministry has said that God revealed to him an ongoing plot to move the central government from Abuja to a different city.

He also said that the time for the fulfillment of his earlier prophecy about power being taken from President Muhammadu Buhari and be given to someone else has come.

The cleric, in a statement to DAILY POST on Tuesday, also predicted a looming crisis in the country, calling on well-meaning citizens to pray earnestly.

“Thus says the Lord: Some people will plan to move the the Seat of Government from Aso Rock to another city,” he said.

“Nigeria needs supervision and fervent prayer during this perilous period.

“Government will be taken away from the President. What I the Lord had said previously concerning the President, the time of its fulfillment has come that the government will be taken away from the President and it will be given to his neighbour that is better than him.

“Aso Rock needs prayer starting from May 26th, 2021 until June 17th, 2021. Aso Rock needs adequate security during this period,” he said.

According to him, “Looming crisis of extreme proportion will burst. So people should pray seriously. When the looming crisis bursts, it will cause worries for people and restlessness will be prevalent in the Nigeria.”

Furthermore, he warned Nigeria against what he described as China’s debt trap, adding, “China is already embedded in the administration of Nigeria and if Nigeria is not careful; China will use debt diplomacy to put Nigeria in debt that unborn generation will continue to pay.”

