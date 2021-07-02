The Weeknd, Angelina Jolie Spark Dating Rumours

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd have sparked dating rumors after they were spotted leaving the same restaurant together in LA on Thursday evening.

The American actress, 46, and Canadian singer, 31, had spent the night at celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica and were pictured leaving just moments apart, according to reports.

Angelina is currently going through a divorce battle with Brad Pitt. The 46-year-old actress filed for divorce from Brad on Sept. 19, 2016. They first met on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith in 2004, while Brad was still married to Friends star Jennifer Aniston.The pair were together for 10 years before marrying in 2014, but split just two years after tying the knot. They share six kids: Maddox Chivan, 19, Pax Thien, 17, Zahara, Shiloh, 15, Knox Léon, 12, and Vivienne 12.

Angelina Jolie is not publicly known to be friends with The Weeknd- whose real name is Abel Tesfaye. But for the outing, the actress wore a silk dress, while the singer rocked a denim jacket and jeans.

Page Six reports that the pair “dined together there for hours” and although they are both single, it’s thought they were on a business meeting.

This comes weeks after got tongues wagging when she was seen leaving ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller’s apartment after what appeared to be an intimate dinner together.

The pair were married in March 1996, but separated just 18 months later. Their divorce was made official in 1999.