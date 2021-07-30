The Super Cop, Super Fraud And A Super Nation

The FBI indictment didn’t really come to a lot of watchers as a big surprise. The super cop had been hailed and repositioned as a hero in a messed-up system. But could his tactics withstand a through scrutiny along the lines of precinct professionalism and ethical puritanism, very far.

The BBC had carried out a fly on the wall series on his operations. We had watched how he went about doing his job and even in that documentary, his tactics were glaring. It was very clear that this was but a caricature of a cop.

The low point of the documentary was the point where allegations of human right abuses, corruption within his team was brought up. He lost composure and struggled with his answers. He lied to the Cameras and his under the very popular official excuse – corruption is fighting back.

The FBI indictment has thrown him and the system he represents widely naked. It had showed how he had carried on with impunity even across borders which has now become his Achilles’ heel.

The excuse that he only received funds for onward transfer to a ‘tailor’ sounds rather pedestrian and childish and the alleged involvement in the arrest without charge of a co-conspirator just throws up the sewage that is our system.

Our system has collapsed and if there is any need for an evidence, this just smacks us in the face. A hoodlum allegedly on a whim orders the arrest of a co-conspirator and just like that he is picked up and without charge or recourse to his rights is kept in a cell for 3o days.

Furthermore, when the super villain is satiated with the punishment, he orders his release and the super cop being more than willing to oblige sends his accounts details to be reimbursed.

If this is not a true example of a failed state, I do no not know what-else is. Mr. Kyari is not the all and all in the system. There is a structure and a process for arrest. He beats all of this very easily as a super cop and nobody within the police system can raise a red flag. He does go to court as expected to get a remand notice, but keeps the man in jail for a whole 30 days according to the report.

This was the exact allegation thrown at him by the BBC crew that he scoffed. Today, he has been thrown up with literarily nowhere to hide. The inspector-general of police seeking to set up a panel of inquiry to look at the matter is only playing to the gallery. He should immediately cause a comprehensive review of his operational modalities that can allow such impunity.

This should cause a review of the system with a view to strengthening it and weeding out these kinds of eggs, super or not.

The abuse of human rights in this story and by implications all over the system is alarming and scary. That a policeman can just be made for a few pennies to tamper with the freedom of someone a hoodlum or not is the worse aftereffect of the total collapse of our system.

I really do wish Mr Kyari well even as I have this sneaky feeling that this might just be goodnight for our celebrated super cop. Lesson.