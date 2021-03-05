Opinion

The Last Wailing Wailer Is Dead By Femi Adesina

Damola Areo6 hours ago
1
Femi Adesina
Femi Adesina

Wailers, is dead, can we see it as an allegory? Is it not also time for the wailing wailers here to keep their peace? Instead of grumbling, murmuring and complaining about everything, can they rather begin to wish the government well, pray for those in authority, and give constructive advice?

Instead of cavilling about our military and the security challenges, can they begin to applaud them for their exploits, and say ‘God bless our troops?’ Can they see the many good works that President Buhari is doing for the country, and not just wail about the shortcomings?

Heck! There’s no perfect administration anywhere, not in the Americas, Europe, Asia, not anywhere in the world. And there won’t be.

Tags
Damola Areo6 hours ago
1

Related Articles

OPINION: Not if, but when

2 days ago
CBN news

CBN And Cryptocurrencies By Arize Nwobu

4 days ago
What Will Happened To Nigeria If FG Keeps Detaining El-Zakzaky, Dasuki - Popular Islamic Scholar

Femi Fani-Kayode Shares Opinion On Sheikh Gumi

1 week ago
APC Leadership Crisis: Uzodinma Reacts To Calls For Oshiomhole’s Removal

OPINION: The Governor As A Quisling By Ikechukwu Amaechi

1 week ago
Back to top button