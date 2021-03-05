The Last Wailing Wailer Is Dead By Femi Adesina

Wailers, is dead, can we see it as an allegory? Is it not also time for the wailing wailers here to keep their peace? Instead of grumbling, murmuring and complaining about everything, can they rather begin to wish the government well, pray for those in authority, and give constructive advice?

Instead of cavilling about our military and the security challenges, can they begin to applaud them for their exploits, and say ‘God bless our troops?’ Can they see the many good works that President Buhari is doing for the country, and not just wail about the shortcomings?

Heck! There’s no perfect administration anywhere, not in the Americas, Europe, Asia, not anywhere in the world. And there won’t be.