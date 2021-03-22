Headline

Terrorists Attack Sunday Igboho’s Mother – Femi Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has said that some terrorists tried to attack the mother of Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Igboho.

Fani-Kayode said he got the information from Igboho himself after a phone conversation they had.

He said the attack was foiled and the terrorists apprehended.

“I just spoke to Sunday Igboho and he told me that two terrorists were apprehended in his mother’s home in Igboho, Oyo state this evening.

“Their mission was to harm Mama. One of them escaped whilst the other is now in police custody. This is a dangerous course to tread. Think twice!,” he tweeted.

