Terrorism: Pantami Should Leave Immediately – Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike has once again reacted to the terrorism allegations levelled against the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami.

Pantami is accused of having sympathy for Al-Qaeda, Taliban and also Boko Haram. A sermon he preached years ago had him showing sympathy for their course.

Reacting, Wike said Pantami ought to leave immediately irrespective of whether his statement were made in the past or not.

He tweeted, “No reasonable Government would allow a person with the issues around Dr Patami to remain in its cabinet.

“Ordinarily the Minister should leave immediately but this Government doesn’t care This should not be allowed, saying it was done in the past or he has repented is not the issue.

“It is inexcusable, at best we can say the seeds he sowed have germinated and led to the killing and destruction of people. If I was in such a situation I would have tendered my resignation.”