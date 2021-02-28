Tell Us If Bandits Have Taken Over, CAN Tells Buhari

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to state if bandits have taken over Nigeria.

This was stated by CAN President, Samson Ayokunle in reaction to the recent spate of school abductions in Nigeria.

Ayokunle decried, “the ease” with which bandits and insurgents carry out daily attacks.

“It is totally embarrassing. When will this government give the citizens of Nigeria assurance that their lives and property are safe?

“Mr. President, where shall we go from here? Have the criminals taken over where there is legitimate government?”

The CAN leader said prayers were being offered but faith without hard work from the authorities would be in vain.

Ayokunle advised that all public secondary schools in the North be closed until security is guaranteed. He suggested additional recruitment into the Police.

“We also call for adequate funding, training, equipment for our security forces in order to enhance their performances nationwide.

“It is high time the government declared a state of emergency in the security sector of the country,” he added.