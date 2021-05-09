Tcuhel States Position On Zouma Tackle On Sterling

Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel, has giving his opinion on the tackle by Kurt Zouma on Raheem Sterling in their clash with Manchester City on Saturday.

The English Premier League game at the Etihad Stadium saw Zouma move on Sterling which led to his England teammate falling down in the box.

However, the referee waved play on after a review of the incident via the Virtual Assistant Referee.

Speaking after the game, Tuchel said, “I only saw it live and I was in fear that he will maybe give it, but I found our first one a 50-50 situation. If he gives it live because it’s his impression, okay, maybe it’s not worth overturning it from VAR. If he wouldn’t whistle it live in his first impression, I think it also wouldn’t be worth overruling from VAR, so it was a pretty tough one.

“Of course, we felt a bit like the momentum was completely against us because we were one man down actually from an injured player, had no time to do the change, and suddenly this whole game can slip through your fingers.”