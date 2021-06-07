TB Joshua Will Be Remembered For Empowering The Poor – Kalu

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has said Prophet TB Joshua will be remembered for empowering the poor and the vulnerable in the society.

TB Joshua was announced dead yesterday by his church on Facebook.

He died at the age of 57 just a few days to his 58th birthday which is June 12.

Mourning him, Kalu said, “He will be remembered as a notable spiritual leader with a passion for empowering the poor and vulnerable in the society.

According to him, the deceased was popular beyond the shores of Nigeria.

“We mourn him. His death is shocking and painful.

“He was committed to spreading the gospel of God through his religious and philanthropic platforms.

“Pastor Joshua was simple, kind-hearted, generous and easy going.

“He played a key role in human capital development through philanthropy and counselling.

“His demise has, no doubt, left a big vacuum in the synagogue,” Kalu stated.