TB Joshua, Oyakhilome Had Terminal Diseases, Took Drugs Secretly – Howard Nyoni

A Bible scholar has made shocking revelations about the late founder of SCOAN, Prophet TB Joshua who passed on before his 58th birthday.

The South Africa-based man stated that Joshua had been taking medications for a hidden medical condition for 2 years Read more:

The man named Howard Nyoni in a new video described the late prophet as a deceiver and fake.

He also alleged Pastor Chris has a terminal disease In the 25 minutes video shared by @gossipboyz1 on Instagram.

Howard alleged that TB Joshua and Pastor Oyakhilome of Christ Embassy both had terminal medical conditions and had been taking drugs secretly