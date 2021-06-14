TB Joshua: Family Reveals Burial Arrangement

Family members of Prophet TB Joshua have said that the clergyman will be buried on July 9 at his church’s premises.

TB Joshua died last week Saturday shortly after officiating a church service.

His death came just days before his birthday which would have been celebrated on June 12.

A member of the family who didn’t want his name in print revealed the burial arrangement for the late clergyman,

He said, “The extended family members, his (Joshua) wife and children held a meeting on Friday and it was decided that he should be buried in Lagos and the burial programme will be between July 5 and 9.

“It was on the insistence of the wife and the children that the other family members agree on the place of burial because they said they saw revelations that he should be buried in Lagos. Since they said it was spiritual, the family agreed with them.”