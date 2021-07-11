TB Joshua: Adeboye, Kumuyi, Oyedepo Caused Hatred Among Christians – Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Ayodele has said Pastor E.A Adeboye, Pastor W.F Kumuyi and Bishop David Oyedepo caused hatred among Christians today.

He said this following the top clergymen’s snub of the burial ceremony of late Prophet TB Joshua.

TB Joshua who on June 5 was buried on Friday at his Synagogue Church of All Nations in Lagos.

Reacting to the clergymen’s absence at the ceremony, Ayodele said, “When you talk about Christendom, people ask who am I, when did I start, which Christian society do I belong to, is it PFN or not? Me I don’t belong anywhere, I do not have any father in the lord, I was not trained by anybody. I’m just doing things as the Lord directs me so I stand alone.

“So if you want to get closer to some people they would say we don’t know you, you don’t have a foundation. I have not seen in the bible where Jesus Christ or other prophets went for training; so I don’t understand why people keep asking where others belong to in Christendom.

“The senior pastors don’t want the junior ones to grow, there is envy, hatred in Christianity among church leaders. And this started from Adeboye, Oyedepo, Kumuyi and the likes are the ones that caused problem in Christendom.

“All the CAN leaders are just there for their pocket, they are doing nothing. Who is CAN President, Oritsejiafor lost it during his time, same as Cardinal Okojie, Ayokunle is directionless; he has nothing to offer Christianity.

“Go and ask, there are problems that needed there attention but Ayokunle would not be there, you will only see him when it is time to raise money. We need people filled with the holy spirit to lead not those who have monetised Christianity.”