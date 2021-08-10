TB Joshua A Magician, Sorcerer Not Prophet – Okotie

Senior Pastor of Household of God Church, Chris Okotie has said late TB Joshua was not a prophet but a magician.

Recall that TB Joshua died in June and has since been buried.

Okotie who has never been a friend of the late clergy accused him of practicing magic, as he questioned his claims of being a Christian.

He said in a video, “What is the truth about TB Joshua? Who was he? Was he a product of Christianity? Or a practitioner of shamanism? Was he a servant of the Lord Jesus? Or some itinerant religious quack?” Okotie asked.

“Was he a true prophet, who was misunderstood? Or a hypocrite masquerading under the habiliment of the Faith?

“When God begins a work in scripture, particularly from the old testament, he begins with patterns, what we call types, shadows”.

“You say why because the patterns determine the flow of power and authenticity of that enterprise. He is a magician, a sorcerer, and calls himself a prophet.”