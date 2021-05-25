Tanker Explodes In Lagos (Video)

Headline

File image of a Scene of fire

A tanker has exploded in Egbeda by Banire Bust Stop inward Ikotun, Lagos, causing damage to properties in the area.

An update on the situation given by an aide to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Gboyega Akosile, reveals that the fire has been put out and the situation brought under control.

He also said no life was lost in the incident that happened in the early hours of Tuesday.

He tweeted: “Situation Report on Tanker Explosion at Egbeda by Banire bus stop inward Ikotun. Our @followlasema discovered that a fully loaded tanker with diesel had a brake failure and lost control, falling off the road which caused an explosion.
“The fire has been successfully subdued by @followlasema, LASG Fire service , NPF and other first responders while damping down is ongoing. There are no casualties and no property has been damaged by the blaze. Additional post incident assessment will be carried out and the wreckage will be removed from thoroughfares.”
https://twitter.com/GoldmyneTV/status/1397064632007802881

