Tamar Braxton Denies Hitting Ex-Boyfriend David Adefeso

US singer, Tamar Braxton has reacted to an allegation that she hit her Nigerian ex-boyfriend David Adefeso.

In an interview with Tamron Hall, Braxton stated that the allegation which came from Adefeso is not true.

“I am a survivor a domestic violence relationship,” she says in the clip.

“And not at any point [were] David and I in an abusive relationship.”

“I voice-recorded it, he video-taped it,” she says. “He has a camera in his car.”

Braxton added in tears: “No, let me tell you something, I loved David. He was my best friend. He was an amazing, amazing partner. He was my son’s best friend as well, they were best friends. And it’s just so hard because through everything else, I never expected this from him. Now, I have to be real with myself, is he acting like this because he found me the way that he found me? Probably, I don’t know.”