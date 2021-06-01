Supreme Court Verdict: Edo Holds Victory March For Obaseki

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, on Tuesday, led Edo people, party faithful and other supporters to a victory parade across major streets and roads in Benin metropolis, to celebrate his victory at the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court’s five-man panel of justices had on May 28, 2021 upheld the ruling of the Appeal Court, which dismissed the alleged certificate forgery suit filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) against the Governor, during the 2020 governorship election.

Obaseki, speaking to party faithful in front of the Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA) complex, reassured that his government will continue to work for the development of the state and wellbeing of the people.

Governor Obaseki said: “The kind of attitude they started in Edo to cage the State is what is going on in Nigeria today. We don’t have much resources in Edo but we have been able to utilize the little we have in developing the state.